These are three of "Utah Family Faves" spring activities

McKell Moeller with Utah Family Faves joined us with three activities for your family this spring.
- Thanksgiving Point Tulip Festival. Part of it is open now, but tulips won't be fully bloomed this year until the last week of April.
- Baby Animals. McKell says there are many places around Utah where kids can pet and even hold different animals.
- Funbox. This is the world's biggest bounce house located outside of University Mall in Orem. It's 25,000 square feet of fun! You can go afternoons Monday-Friday and all day on Saturday and Sunday.
You can find more information @utahfamilyfaves on Instagram.