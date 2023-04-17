Watch Now
The Place

Actions

These are three of "Utah Family Faves" spring activities

Utah Family Faves
It finally feels like spring and here are 3 fun family activities including a huge bounce house experience!
Posted at 1:57 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 15:57:54-04

McKell Moeller with Utah Family Faves joined us with three activities for your family this spring.

  1. Thanksgiving Point Tulip Festival. Part of it is open now, but tulips won't be fully bloomed this year until the last week of April.
  2. Baby Animals. McKell says there are many places around Utah where kids can pet and even hold different animals.
  3. Funbox. This is the world's biggest bounce house located outside of University Mall in Orem. It's 25,000 square feet of fun! You can go afternoons Monday-Friday and all day on Saturday and Sunday.

You can find more information @utahfamilyfaves on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere