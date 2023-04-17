These are three of "Utah Family Faves" spring activities

McKell Moeller with Utah Family Faves joined us with three activities for your family this spring.

Thanksgiving Point Tulip Festival. Part of it is open now, but tulips won't be fully bloomed this year until the last week of April. Baby Animals. McKell says there are many places around Utah where kids can pet and even hold different animals. Funbox. This is the world's biggest bounce house located outside of University Mall in Orem. It's 25,000 square feet of fun! You can go afternoons Monday-Friday and all day on Saturday and Sunday.

You can find more information @utahfamilyfaves on Instagram.