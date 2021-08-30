Watch
These are Utah’s Favorite European-Style Artisan Bread & Pastries!

If you hear the name Volkers, you know it will be good.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Aug 30, 2021
Volker's is based in Kamas, Utah and famous for their European Artisan Style bread. They've been baking the bread for more than 20 years.

It's made with the freshest locally grown Utah ingredients available!

You can order ONLINE and we will deliver by the next day in the Salt Lake City area and surrounding counties with FREE shipping.

You'll also find them at Farmers Markets up and down the Wasatch Front, almost every day of the week.

You can learn more at volkersbakery.com and follow them on Facebook @VolkersBakery

