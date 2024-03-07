These aren't your grandma's hearing aids: Technology has changed drastically over the years

Hearing technology had changed drastically over the years – hearing aids today specialize in helping you hear speech more clearly, while filtering out background noise.

And, they are so small, you won't even notice them.

Matt Dearing, Director of Education at My Hearing Centers, brought the Signia Silk IX to our studio to show us the sleek, brand new design.

He says if you don't take care of hearing loss, it can increase your risk of Alzheimer's and dementia by up to five times.

My Hearing Centers offers Complete Care, which includes lifetime service for our hearing aids so you never have to pay for an office visit after your first one.

Call 801-685-3350 or visit MyHearingCenters.com to learn more.

