These attorneys aren't only good lawyers, they're good guys too.

We've had attorneys Ken Christensen & Russ Hymas on The PLACE before, as owners of Christensen & Hymas Law Firm, which is now known as Good Guys Legal.

We wanted to ask them about their name change. Russ said, "Over the years, because of the way we treat our clients and handle their claims, many of our clients have left comments and reviews that referred to us as not just good attorneys, but good guys too. So we decided to embrace the name "Good Guys Legal" as something that's easy to remember if anyone ever is in need of our help."

No one ever hopes to be in a situation where they need to hire an attorney! But for someone that has never handled an insurance claim, it seems like it could be overwhelming.

Ken agrees, and told us, "The insurance claim process can be very daunting to navigate. I think that cost is often another factor, worried that they can't afford it. But personal injury attorneys work on what's called a contingency fee basis. Instead of hourly rates, clients pay us a percentage of their settlement or verdict. So there's no fee unless & until we win."

Not every case needs an attorney. That's one reason Good Guys Legal offers free consultations to help people determine whether it's best to hire an attorney or handle the claim on their own.

Good Guys Legal also has a guarantee that if, at any point from the time you hire them until the moment of victory (a settlement offer/award/verdict), if they haven't met and exceeded every single promise made to you, you owe them nothing for the work they've done.

For more information call 801-506-0800 or visit goodguyslegal.com.