WANDRD is renowned and loved in the photography and adventure community. Now this Utah company is diving into a new realm of travel.

They have five new items in their Transit Travel Line:



Tote Backpacks Travel Backpacks Travel Wallet Carry-on Roller Tote Bag

Ryan Cop from WANDRD joined us with some tips to help you pack just right for your next trip.

You can find more information at wandrd.com.