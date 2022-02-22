These barriers get in the way of mental health treatment, but we can break them down

LifeLine for Youth is a family counseling and treatment center for troubled youth struggling with drug use, school failure, family conflict, anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, and anything else that is getting in the way of them being happy and successful.

Shane Petersen, CEO of LifeLine for Youth, has worked with youth for more than 30 years and joined us to talk about the barriers that get in the way of people getting mental health treatment:

Fear and not knowing who to trust. Shane says he recommends that parents visit the facility to meet the staff personally and ask a lot of questions. At LifeLine they work hard to create a safe environment to earn the trust of parents and teens. Social stigma about treatment. Shane says while progress is being made in the area, they continue to work to bring more public awareness to mental health. Financial concerns. Shane says most insurance does cover treatment options. Denial or not understanding the severity. Shane says getting the right assessment and diagnosis is critical to match the right treatment approach and level of car. Not understanding what options are available.

At LifeLine, services include 24 hour Residential Treatment, Day Treatment, and Intensive Outpatient/After School program.

Call 801-936-4000 or visit lifelineforyouth.com.

