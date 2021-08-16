Watch
These beauty products were just named "The Greatest Skincare of All Time."

This skincare line has only been around a few years, but has already won 50 awards from the beauty industry.
Posted at 2:09 PM, Aug 16, 2021
There are so many different skincare products on the store shelves and on our social media feeds—how are we supposed to know which one to choose? How about the one that was just voted Number One in WWD Beauty Inc.'s, "The Greatest Skincare of All Time".

Beauty expert, Cheryl Kramer Kaye has been a beauty writer and editor for more than 20 years and shared with us she's never seen anything like Augustinus Bader skincare.

And she's not alone, celebrities like Dakota Johnson, Demi Moore, Kim Kardashian, and Victoria Beckham are raving about it and Kris Jenner calls it, “the crack.”

There are three different products:
1. The Cream, which is a light but deeply hydrating moisturizer.
2. The Rich Cream, which has an even higher level of hydration.
3. The Body Cream, which also improves the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks.

For more information or to purchase go to: augustinusbader.com

