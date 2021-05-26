These books are great for sitting in the shade on a warm day and being transported!

Melissa Dalton Martinez, Host & Book Reviewer for The Book Break, joined us with three heartwarming books that readers can really dive into this summer.

She says these titles are great for sitting in the shade on a warm day and being transported.

Each of them either takes readers to a real time in history - or a very real real life - to tell some really amazing and inspiring stories.

The first book is 'The Weight of Salt: A Gripping Story of Love and Courage' by Sandra Montanino. Melissa says it's a sweet story that immerses the reader into what life was like in 1906 in Florida when women have no right to vote, the Mafia is at large and girls are expected to marry whom their strict Sicilian fathers choose for them.

The second book is 'In Times of Rain and War' by Camron Wright. Melissa says this is another great historical fiction that transports readers to another pivotal time in history: London during World War II. She says it's a gripping and heartbreakingly beautiful story about the strength and resilience of the human heart and spirit, reminding us there is always hope in hard times.

The third and last book is 'Come, Sweet Day: Holding on to Hope in Dark Times: A Writer's Journey' by Julianne Donaldson. This is a collection of poems and essays for anyone, especially women, who feel weighed down by life. Compiled from years of inspirational words of encouragement to herself on social media and even bits and pieces of random musings written on scrap paper, this is a unique writer's journey through a life passage marked by cancer, a bitter divorce, mental illness, and persistent feelings of rejection and abandonment. In her writing she begins to find rays of understanding and acceptance and eventually finds strength from knowing that God's love and His grace and guidance give greater meaning to our suffering and light the way to hope.

The Book Break is doing a giveaway contest, to enter for one of these three books for free, go to thebookbreak.com. Winners will be notified on Thursday, May 27, 2021.