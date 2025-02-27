These breakfast cookies are packed with nutrition to help you get a jump start on the day

Cooking with Ruthie's Fruit & Nut Breakfast Cookies are so good you may not be able to wait for morning!
Ruthie joined us in the studio with her recipe.
Ingredients
1/4 cup butter, room temperature
3/4 cup granulated or coconut sugar
3/4 cup brown sugar or agave
2 eggs, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup almond butter (or nut butter of choice)
2 1/2 cups whole oats
1 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 cup milled flax seed
2 tablespoons chia seeds
2 tablespoons hemp seeds
1/2 cup dried apricots, snipped
1/2 cup dried golden raisins
3/4 cup sliced almonds
1/4 cup sunflower seeds
1 teaspoon sea salt
coarse sea salt for topping, optional
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Coat cookie sheet with cooking spray; set aside.
In a stand mixer with paddle attachment cream butter and sugars for 3 minutes.
Add eggs one at a time, scraping bowl with each addition.
Mix 2-3 minutes until light and fluffy.
Add almond butter; mix well.
Add vanilla; mix.
Add oats, baking soda; mix until 80% combined.
Add apricots, golden raisins, almonds, flax, chia, hemp and sunflower seeds; stir in by hand using wooden spoon.
Drop using a medium sized scoop (approx 1/4 cup) onto prepared pan.
Add sprinkle of coarse sea salt to top of each dough scoop.
Bake 14-16 minutes until edges are golden browned.
(the center still be a little puffy.)
Let cool 1 minute on pan and remove to cooling rack.
Enjoy your Fruit and Nut Breakfast Cookie Recipe!
You can get more delicious recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.