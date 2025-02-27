Watch Now
The Place

Actions

These breakfast cookies are packed with nutrition to help you get a jump start on the day

Fruit & Nut Breakfast Cookies
These cookies are nutritious and yummy too!
Posted
and last updated

Cooking with Ruthie's Fruit & Nut Breakfast Cookies are so good you may not be able to wait for morning!

Ruthie joined us in the studio with her recipe.

Ingredients
1/4 cup butter, room temperature
3/4 cup granulated or coconut sugar
3/4 cup brown sugar or agave
2 eggs, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup almond butter (or nut butter of choice)
2 1/2 cups whole oats
1 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 cup milled flax seed
2 tablespoons chia seeds
2 tablespoons hemp seeds
1/2 cup dried apricots, snipped
1/2 cup dried golden raisins
3/4 cup sliced almonds
1/4 cup sunflower seeds
1 teaspoon sea salt
coarse sea salt for topping, optional

Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Coat cookie sheet with cooking spray; set aside.
In a stand mixer with paddle attachment cream butter and sugars for 3 minutes.
Add eggs one at a time, scraping bowl with each addition.
Mix 2-3 minutes until light and fluffy.
Add almond butter; mix well.
Add vanilla; mix.
Add oats, baking soda; mix until 80% combined.
Add apricots, golden raisins, almonds, flax, chia, hemp and sunflower seeds; stir in by hand using wooden spoon.
Drop using a medium sized scoop (approx 1/4 cup) onto prepared pan.
Add sprinkle of coarse sea salt to top of each dough scoop.
Bake 14-16 minutes until edges are golden browned.
(the center still be a little puffy.)
Let cool 1 minute on pan and remove to cooling rack.
Enjoy your Fruit and Nut Breakfast Cookie Recipe!

You can get more delicious recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere