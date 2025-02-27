These breakfast cookies are packed with nutrition to help you get a jump start on the day

Cooking with Ruthie's Fruit & Nut Breakfast Cookies are so good you may not be able to wait for morning!

Ruthie joined us in the studio with her recipe.

Ingredients

1/4 cup butter, room temperature

3/4 cup granulated or coconut sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar or agave

2 eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup almond butter (or nut butter of choice)

2 1/2 cups whole oats

1 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup milled flax seed

2 tablespoons chia seeds

2 tablespoons hemp seeds

1/2 cup dried apricots, snipped

1/2 cup dried golden raisins

3/4 cup sliced almonds

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

1 teaspoon sea salt

coarse sea salt for topping, optional

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Coat cookie sheet with cooking spray; set aside.

In a stand mixer with paddle attachment cream butter and sugars for 3 minutes.

Add eggs one at a time, scraping bowl with each addition.

Mix 2-3 minutes until light and fluffy.

Add almond butter; mix well.

Add vanilla; mix.

Add oats, baking soda; mix until 80% combined.

Add apricots, golden raisins, almonds, flax, chia, hemp and sunflower seeds; stir in by hand using wooden spoon.

Drop using a medium sized scoop (approx 1/4 cup) onto prepared pan.

Add sprinkle of coarse sea salt to top of each dough scoop.

Bake 14-16 minutes until edges are golden browned.

(the center still be a little puffy.)

Let cool 1 minute on pan and remove to cooling rack.

Enjoy your Fruit and Nut Breakfast Cookie Recipe!

You can get more delicious recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.