These Brownies Have Only 5 Ingredients and are Packed with Protein

If you love brownies, but haven't found a healthy recipe — this is for you!

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie joined us with her Healthy Fudge Brownies and bonus, they only have five ingredients and are packed with protein and antioxidants.

Ingredients

3 cups pumpkin puree

2 cups baking cocoa

1 1/2 cup almond butter

2/3 cup coconut sugar or sugar replacer

1/4 cup chia seeds

1 cup carob chips or semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/3 cup milk or dark chocolate chips, for garnish

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Coat 9x13 baking pan with cooking spray.

In a large mixing bowl combine pumpkin, cocoa, almond butter, coconut sugar, and chia seeds; mix until combined.

Add carob chips; mix to incorporate.

Press into prepared pan and bake 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick removes mostly clean.

(meaning a small amount sticking to it but not the whole toothpick covered)

Allow to cool on cooling rack.

Once brownies have cooled- cut and melt garnish chocolate in a microwave for 20 seconds, drizzle over brownies, allow to set, then cut and serve.

Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit cookingwithruthie.com.