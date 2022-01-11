These Cheddar Jalapeño Biscuits are the "Best in Salt Lake City"

Flourish Bakery is a nonprofit in Midvale, Utah that's focused on giving people the chance to begin again.

People who are in recovery from substance abuse or people who are coming out of incarceration join the bakery for a year-long internship program.

During that time at Flourish, they learn the art and skills of professional baking and also participate in wellness programs.

Every one of their homemade bakery items is made with locally milled, organic flour and other local ingredients whenever possible.

Pastry Chef Amber Billingsley and Intern Aaron Barney joined us with a recipe for Cheddar Jalapeño Biscuits, which were voted best in Salt Lake City by The City Weekly.

Ingredients

Yield 8

All purpose flour - 3 level cups

Baking powder - 1 tablespoon

Kosher salt - 1 and 1/2 teaspoons

Unsalted butter, frozen - 8 oz

Sharp cheddar, shredded - 4 oz

Green onions, thinly sliced - 4 each

1 small jalapeño, ribs and seeds discarded, finely diced.

Cold buttermilk, well shaken - 8 fluid ounces

Instructions

Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl.

Grate frozen butter with a box grater and toss with dry ingredients.

Add shredded cheddar, sliced green onions, and diced jalapeño, toss together.

Stir in buttermilk, combine just until mixture looks shaggy.

Turn out onto a floured board and knead just until mixture comes together.

Gently roll out into a rectangle about 1 inch thick. Fold dough in half. Repeat process 2 more times. Be careful not to overwork dough.

Roll into a rectangle approximately 10x 5 inches. With a sharp knife cut just enough of the edges to form sharp even sides. This will give you a nice straight rise on the biscuits. Cut long side into 4 columns, turn and cut in half. This will give you 8 squares approximately 2x2 inches.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Place biscuits on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet a couple of inches apart. Top each biscuit with a small amount of shredded cheddar.

Bake 20-30 minutes or until golden brown and firm to the touch.

You can learn more at flourishslc.org.