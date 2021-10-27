These chocolate chip cookies will delight the ghosts and goblins at your house

Triple Chip Halloween Cookies

By Chef Casey Bowthorpe and Chef Annie Farrer

Prep Time: 25 mins

Cook Time: 15 mins

Total Time: 40 mins

Ingredients:



2 cups bread flour

2/3 cups dark chocolate cocoa powder

1 tsp baking soda

Pinch salt

1 cup butter, room temp

1 cup sugar

2/3 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp almond extract

1 cup peanut butter chips

1 cup dark chocolate chips

½ cup white chocolate chips



Preheat oven to 350°.

In a medium bowl, combine the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt.

In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugars together for about 5 minutes, or until fluffy. Add the eggs and extracts slowly until combined. Slowly add the flour mixture until just combined.

Fold in the chocolate chips until well dispersed. Chill for 30 minutes. Line a couple sheet trays with parchment. Scoop out about 2 tbsp sized balls and place them on the sheet tray. Place the balls about 2 inches apart to account for spreading during baking. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until set. Careful to no over bake, the dark color makes it more difficult to tell visually.

Remove from oven and let cool. Store in an airtight container.

For more recipes please visit harmonsgrocery.com.

