Watch Now
The Place

Actions

These colorful cookies come in a dozen flavors

Fillings & Emulsions
These colorful cookies come in a dozen flavors.
Fillings and Emulsions
Fillings and Emulsions
Posted
and last updated

The chefs at Fillings & Emulsions have been making macarons for more than a dozen years, and their colorful cookies come in a dozen flavors like chocolate raspberry, grapefruit mango, caramel Florentine, and double espresso just to name a few.

They can be purchased individually, in 6-packs, 12-packs, 35-packs and macaron towers.

You can also find them at Harmons Grocery stores.

All of the cookies are made from scratch from the shell to the fillings.

Fillings & Emulsions also teaches classes on macarons and other desserts too.

Find more at fillingsandemulsions.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere