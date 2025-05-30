These colorful cookies come in a dozen flavors.

The chefs at Fillings & Emulsions have been making macarons for more than a dozen years, and their colorful cookies come in a dozen flavors like chocolate raspberry, grapefruit mango, caramel Florentine, and double espresso just to name a few.

They can be purchased individually, in 6-packs, 12-packs, 35-packs and macaron towers.

You can also find them at Harmons Grocery stores.

All of the cookies are made from scratch from the shell to the fillings.

Fillings & Emulsions also teaches classes on macarons and other desserts too.

Find more at fillingsandemulsions.com.