These cookies are ridiculously easy to make

Utah mom and Lifestyle Expert, Trisha Adams, says you don't have to work hard in the kitchen to create yummy cookies.

She shared her "Ridiculously Easy Cookie Recipe" and her hack is, just use a box of cake mix.

Here's her recipe:

-1 box cake mix of your choice

-1 8 oz. container of Cool Whip (you'll use 4 to 8 oz.)

Optional — abut a cup of powdered sugar

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Put the dry cake mix in a mixer.

Add the Cool Whip in and mix until cookie batter consistency.

Roll dough into balls.

Dip the balls into powdered sugar (again optional)

Place dough 2 inches apart on pan.

Bake at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes.

Remove from oven, slide parchment paper with cookies off onto cooling rack and let cool and enjoy.

