These cookies only take five ingredients to crispy, flaky deliciousness

Posted at 1:57 PM, Mar 24, 2022
These cookies are only five ingredients to crispy, flaky, perfect deliciousness. And bonus, they're gluten-free.

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie joined us with the recipe.

Ingredients
1 C all natural peanut butter
1 C coconut sugar
1 egg
2/3 cup GF whole oats
1/2 cup GF dark chocolate chunks or chips

Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Coat sheet pan with cooking spray; set aside.
Cream peanut butter and coconut sugar in a mixing bowl with electric mixer.
Add egg; mix until combined.
Add oats and dark chocolate chunks; mix to incorporate.
Let batter sit for 5 minutes. (will be thick)
Drop by teaspoonfuls onto prepared sheet.
Press with fork 2 times in opposite directions
Bake for 8-9 minutes or until edges are browned.
Remove from oven, let cookie rest on pan 1 minute before moving to cooling rack.

Ruthie likes to add a secret ingredient: a dash of sea salt on top!

You can get more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.

