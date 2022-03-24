These cookies only take five ingredients to crispy, flaky deliciousness

These cookies are only five ingredients to crispy, flaky, perfect deliciousness. And bonus, they're gluten-free.
Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie joined us with the recipe.
Ingredients
1 C all natural peanut butter
1 C coconut sugar
1 egg
2/3 cup GF whole oats
1/2 cup GF dark chocolate chunks or chips
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Coat sheet pan with cooking spray; set aside.
Cream peanut butter and coconut sugar in a mixing bowl with electric mixer.
Add egg; mix until combined.
Add oats and dark chocolate chunks; mix to incorporate.
Let batter sit for 5 minutes. (will be thick)
Drop by teaspoonfuls onto prepared sheet.
Press with fork 2 times in opposite directions
Bake for 8-9 minutes or until edges are browned.
Remove from oven, let cookie rest on pan 1 minute before moving to cooling rack.
Ruthie likes to add a secret ingredient: a dash of sea salt on top!
You can get more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.