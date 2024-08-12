These Crispy Beef Quesadillas are Baked, Not Fried

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Crispy Baked Beef Quesadillas

For the Filling:

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 onion, chopped

1 lb. ground beef

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

3/4 c. fresh or frozen corn

3/4 c. black beans, rinsed

1/4 c. beef broth

For the Seasoning:

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. dried oregano

2 tsp. cumin

2 tsp. paprika

1/4 tsp. cayenne

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

For the Quesadillas:

8 (8-9 inch) flour tortillas

3 c. shredded cheese

Oil and no-stick spray as needed

Avocado Ranch to serve

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 425. Heat a pan over medium high heat. Add the beef and onion and crumble the beef as it browns. Drain any excess fat. Mix the seasoning and add it to the beef. Stir in the tomato paste, mix and cook 1-2 minutes.

2. Add in the corn, beans and beef broth. Cook 3-5 minutes or until most of the moisture has evaporated. Coat a sheet pan with a layer of oil. Make the quesadillas by adding an equal portion of the cheese and meat mixture to the tortillas. Fold them in half and place the quesadillas on the sheet pan. Press them to stay closed.

3. Spray the top with non-stick spray to help in browning. If they wont close place another sheet pan on top. Place it in the oven to bake for 8 minutes. Flip them over then bake another 5 minutes. Flip them one last time and cook another 2-3 minutes until brown and crisp.

4. Slice into wedges and serve warm with avocado ranch. Enjoy!

You can get more recipes from smithsfoodanddrug.com.