These dogs are very well trained, they don't shed and they're super smart

Jakes and Shakespeare lost home and their 86-year-old mom when she went to a nursing home.

Now the boys are looking for a forever home together.

Both are AKC-registered standard poodles, which means they are very low shedding.

Jakes and Shakespeare are very smart and well trained, they will both sit on command.

They are two-and-a-half and three-and-a-half years old.

Both are very friendly and great with kids and other dogs.

Poodles don't shed but they do require grooming every couple of months.

The doggies are both neutered, current on all vaccinations and chipped.

The adoption fee for the pair is $500. You can fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.