Watch Now
The Place

Actions

These drinks by Sipz by Silver Moon are out of this world!

This new drink truck will be up and running by April
These drinks are out of this world!
Posted at 2:19 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 16:19:59-05

Silver Moon Taqueria is known for their taco truck. Now they have a drinks truck too and the concoctions are out of this world!

Owner Clayton Greenhalgh says Sipz by Silver Moon will be up and running by April 2, 2023.

He's already been mixing up the recipes you'll find on the menu and he joined us with two of them.

ISLAND DREAMS
Sprite + Frozen Mango + Passion Fruit + Vanilla Cream
ORANGE CREAM
Orange Soda + Vanilla Cream

MR JONES
Mountain Dew + Strawberry + Frozen Strawberry
CHERRY CLASSIC
DIET Coke + Fresh Lime + Cherry

For more information visit Silvermoontaco.com and sipzbysilvermoon.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere