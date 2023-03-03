These drinks by Sipz by Silver Moon are out of this world!

Silver Moon Taqueria is known for their taco truck. Now they have a drinks truck too and the concoctions are out of this world!

Owner Clayton Greenhalgh says Sipz by Silver Moon will be up and running by April 2, 2023.

He's already been mixing up the recipes you'll find on the menu and he joined us with two of them.

ISLAND DREAMS

Sprite + Frozen Mango + Passion Fruit + Vanilla Cream

ORANGE CREAM

Orange Soda + Vanilla Cream

MR JONES

Mountain Dew + Strawberry + Frozen Strawberry

CHERRY CLASSIC

DIET Coke + Fresh Lime + Cherry

For more information visit Silvermoontaco.com and sipzbysilvermoon.com.