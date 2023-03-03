These drinks by Sipz by Silver Moon are out of this world!

Silver Moon Taqueria is known for their taco truck. Now they have a drinks truck too and the concoctions are out of this world!
Owner Clayton Greenhalgh says Sipz by Silver Moon will be up and running by April 2, 2023.
He's already been mixing up the recipes you'll find on the menu and he joined us with two of them.
ISLAND DREAMS
Sprite + Frozen Mango + Passion Fruit + Vanilla Cream
ORANGE CREAM
Orange Soda + Vanilla Cream
MR JONES
Mountain Dew + Strawberry + Frozen Strawberry
CHERRY CLASSIC
DIET Coke + Fresh Lime + Cherry
For more information visit Silvermoontaco.com and sipzbysilvermoon.com.