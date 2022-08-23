These five toys are perfect for back-to-school season

It can't be all work and no play for kids as they go back to class.
Jennifer Lynch, a Toy Trends Specialist with The Toy Association, joined us with five toys perfect for back-to-school season.
PLAYMOBIL School Bus
4+, $34.99
- Kids can pretend to head out for a day of learning on the School Bus.
- The functioning front and rear lights flash as the bus driver approaches the bus stop and extends the stop sign.
- Once the double doors open, the kids can climb aboard and choose a seat. Easily access the spacious interior, with seating for up to seven figures, thanks to the removable roof.
- Set includes bus driver, three students, backpacks, lunch bag, pencils, and other accessories.
Little Tikes Learn & Play™ 100 Words Spell & Spin Pencil, MGA Entertainment
3+, $19.99
- The hands-on and interactive Little Tikes®Learn & Play™ 100 Words Spell & Spin Pencil allows children to turn letters to spell 100 different words.
- Develop vocabulary skills while searching the easy-to-follow spelling notebook for words to spell.
- After selecting a word, press the pencil tip to hear the letters, the word pronounced, and a corresponding sound effect.
- The 100 Words Spell & Spin Pencil is a great way to start girls and boys ages 3+ on an educational, spelling adventure.
LEGO City Smashing Chimpanzee Stunt Loop (60338), LEGO
7+, $69.99
- This hands-on building set is perfect for inspiring little engineers to use their imaginations with real stunt action – Set the scene for action-packed play with the LEGO® City Smashing Chimpanzee Stunt Loop (60338) playset, including a flywheel-powered stunt bike and 3 minifigures
- All kids need to build a Smashing Chimpanzee toy stunt course with a loop and ramp, plus a flywheel-powered stunt bike and 3 minifigures
- Kids push the stunt bike to activate the flywheel, then release it to loop the loop, hit the ramp and clear the mechanical chimpanzee with its fun smash-down function
Glowstick Scooter, MGA Entertainment
3+, $49.99
- Perfect for engaging those gross motor skills, the Little Tikes® Glowstick Scooter™ offers fun rides for beginners who want to learn how to scoot and enjoy their play time.
- The 3-wheel scooter features a colorful glowstick column that lights up as kids ride faster and rewards them with a special light show when they reach maximum speed.
- This 3-wheeled lean-to-turn scooter helps kids develop their motor skills, and the lightweight frame makes it easy to carry and store.
- It’s built to last for many years, and the adjustable handlebar lets kids keep riding as they continue to grow.
Kinetic Sand Swirl N’ Surprise, Spin Master
3+, $24.99
- An inspiring creativity toy- For the first time ever, swirl sand to magically create beautiful sand art. Flow, swirl, stack and use the included tools for mesmerizing effects.
- The most hands-on approach to Kinetic Sand art play, the Swirl N’ Surprise playset includes a total of two pounds of sand in red, purple, green and yellow.
