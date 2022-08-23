These five toys are perfect for back-to-school season

It can't be all work and no play for kids as they go back to class.

Jennifer Lynch, a Toy Trends Specialist with The Toy Association, joined us with five toys perfect for back-to-school season.

PLAYMOBIL School Bus

4+, $34.99

Kids can pretend to head out for a day of learning on the School Bus.

The functioning front and rear lights flash as the bus driver approaches the bus stop and extends the stop sign.

Once the double doors open, the kids can climb aboard and choose a seat. Easily access the spacious interior, with seating for up to seven figures, thanks to the removable roof.

Set includes bus driver, three students, backpacks, lunch bag, pencils, and other accessories.

Little Tikes Learn & Play™ 100 Words Spell & Spin Pencil, MGA Entertainment

3+, $19.99

The hands-on and interactive Little Tikes®Learn & Play™ 100 Words Spell & Spin Pencil allows children to turn letters to spell 100 different words.

Develop vocabulary skills while searching the easy-to-follow spelling notebook for words to spell.

After selecting a word, press the pencil tip to hear the letters, the word pronounced, and a corresponding sound effect.

The 100 Words Spell & Spin Pencil is a great way to start girls and boys ages 3+ on an educational, spelling adventure.

LEGO City Smashing Chimpanzee Stunt Loop (60338), LEGO

7+, $69.99

This hands-on building set is perfect for inspiring little engineers to use their imaginations with real stunt action – Set the scene for action-packed play with the LEGO® City Smashing Chimpanzee Stunt Loop (60338) playset, including a flywheel-powered stunt bike and 3 minifigures

All kids need to build a Smashing Chimpanzee toy stunt course with a loop and ramp, plus a flywheel-powered stunt bike and 3 minifigures

Kids push the stunt bike to activate the flywheel, then release it to loop the loop, hit the ramp and clear the mechanical chimpanzee with its fun smash-down function

Glowstick Scooter, MGA Entertainment

3+, $49.99

Perfect for engaging those gross motor skills, the Little Tikes® Glowstick Scooter™ offers fun rides for beginners who want to learn how to scoot and enjoy their play time.

The 3-wheel scooter features a colorful glowstick column that lights up as kids ride faster and rewards them with a special light show when they reach maximum speed.

This 3-wheeled lean-to-turn scooter helps kids develop their motor skills, and the lightweight frame makes it easy to carry and store.

It’s built to last for many years, and the adjustable handlebar lets kids keep riding as they continue to grow.

Kinetic Sand Swirl N’ Surprise, Spin Master

3+, $24.99

An inspiring creativity toy- For the first time ever, swirl sand to magically create beautiful sand art. Flow, swirl, stack and use the included tools for mesmerizing effects.

The most hands-on approach to Kinetic Sand art play, the Swirl N’ Surprise playset includes a total of two pounds of sand in red, purple, green and yellow.

For more information please visit: thegeniusofplay.org.

