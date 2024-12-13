These games are sure to be a hit at your family or friends holiday party

The holidays are a great time for your family to get together and play games. But let's give your game closet a makeover with some fresh new games that are bound to be your new favorites.

Darin Adams is the One And Only Game King and has been playing and reviewing the latest games and has brought in his favorites that you're going to want to play over the Christmas break.

He says these games are his favorite because they're easy to learn, fun to play, and could be a great present to give another family or just play during that Christmas break.

Mushy Match

Guaranteed to be either frustrating or addictive. On each card, there is a color written and four objects in each corner. Just say the name of the color the "color word" is written in and say the object that is in the corner that matches the "color word" color. (You gotta watch the video to understand, but it's the hardest easy game you will ever play.)

First to Worst

You rank five random topics/activities on how much you like them from 1-5. Then everyone else tries to guess how you ranked them. Super simple concept that anyone can play.

Dumb Questions to Ask Your Friends

Everyone tells their answer to a question, but the person guessing doesn't know what the question is. They get five questions to pick from and have to determine how likely it is that each question was the main one (but they can only see one question at a time.)

Deduckto

The new version of Clue with some fun twists. You are trying to figure out your card that has a suspect, weapon and disguise. You can't see it but everyone else can. You play other cards and the other players tell you if there is anything in common with your card. Fun deduction game.

Champions

A quirky bracketology game. Everyone submits names of random people who are put in a bracket. Now you discover strange competitions "who would snore more" or "who would have a secret stash of chocolate". Each person predicts how the bracket will play out, with the winner getting as close to the actual outcome.

Wilmot's Warehouse

This is a new memory game. But it's all story-based. This is a cooperative game where you take tiles with random icons/images on them and place them on a board. But you put them upside down and have to remember a story you create with what they images were and how they connect with the other pictures around them.

