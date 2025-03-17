These hammocks are the most comfortable way to sleep outside

A great night's sleep probably isn't the thing that comes to mind when you think of camping, but it would be with Haven Tents.

The Utah-based outdoor company makes patented lay flat hammock tents that are easy to set up, get in and out of, and you can sleep comfortably on your back, side or even your stomach.

Derek Tillotson, from Haven Tents, joined us with the Haven Spectre, which will be launching on Kickstarted in April ,2025.

He says, "Spectre is an ultralight version of our most popular hammock. It is 40 percent lighter than our current tents with the same level of comfort and a few additional features."

They're using materials on the cutting edge of Ultralight including the world's strongest fiber and a monofilament mesh.

But it's also ultra-strong. In testing, Derek says they loaded it up with 2000 pounds of salt and it never broke.

These hammocks will give you a completely immersive experience with 360-views of your surroundings.

To learn more please visit haventents.com.

