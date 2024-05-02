Watch Now
These hand-crafted specialty cocktails are inspired by Spring flowers

Laurel Brasserie & Bar's Spring Cocktails
Laurel's bartender shows us three new cocktails for spring.
Posted at 1:36 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 15:36:22-04

Laurel Brasserie & Bar inside the Grand America Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City features classic European cuisine with a modern American twist for locals and visitors alike.

Bar Manager and Sommelier Mangesh Sawant joined us with new Spring cocktails that pair perfectly with the new Spring menu at Grand America.

These three floral-inspired cocktails are available now through May 12, 2024.

● Aviation Sour - Alpine Gin, Lemon, Maraschino Liqueur, Crème De Violette, Egg White
● Hibiscus Flower Margarita - Luna Azul Blanco Tequila, Hibiscus Flower Syrup, Lime,
Cointreau, Salt
● Chamomile Collins - Grey Goose Vodka, Lemon, Sugar, Chamomile, Soda

You can learn more at grandamerica.com.

