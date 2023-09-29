Watch Now
These hats are different than any you have in your closet

Suay Custom Hats
This Utah-based hat company is unlike anything you've worn before.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 15:19:56-04

No more sweaty "hat hair" and no more getting a headache from a hat that doesn't fit right.

These hats made by Utah-based Suay are different, in fact Jordan Kaufman says they are the perfect hat for men and women.

He explained that the premium, water-repellent fabric Suay uses provide excellent protection from the elements.

And they feature cutting-edge antimicrobial technology to keep you fresh and odor-free all day.

They come in a variety of styles and colors and they will make them custom to what you want.

You can learn more at suaybrand.com and use code "theplace30" to get 30 percent off your order.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
