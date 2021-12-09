Watch
These holiday hacks are easy, affordable ways to spice up old traditions

These holiday hacks are an easy affordable way to spice up old traditions.
Posted at 2:04 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 16:04:33-05

Stephanie Hunt founded the Utah-based design business FlairHunter.

Stephanie loves turning traditions upside-down, and finding colorful and unique ways to approach all things design-related.

Stephanie joined us in studio to show us some holiday hacks for easy, affordable ways to spice up old traditions.

Top 3 Tips for Refreshing Holiday Design Traditions

1. Shop your home for nostalgic items

2. Shop your local grocery store for produce items you can use for festive bowls & vessels

3. Make a beautiful ice sculpture container to keep beverages chilled on your table

Follow Stephanie on Instagram: @flairhunter and visit her website flairhunter.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
