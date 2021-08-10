These knives are as beautiful as they are useful

New West KnifeWorks makes knives with the same approach they have to cooking: They use the best ingredients and prepare them with the patient hands of an artist.

Their aim is to bring more joy to everyday chores by making tools that are as beautiful as they are useful.

Founder Corey Milligan moved to Jackson Hole to pursue the good life. To earn a living while enjoying the outdoors, he worked as a line cook in local restaurants.

His initial interest in cutlery came from the desire to make a knife that would better express his love of cooking.

New West KnifeWorks was born out of that passion, a passion which continues to motivate the company today.

New West celebrates the dignity of work and believes the tools we use are an expression of who we are.

New West Knives are made in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and they have a storefront on Park City's Main Street.

Corey joined us in our kitchen to show a few techniques with various knives to get you more confident in the kitchen.

He also made one of his favorite savory fruity salad recipes with fresh fruit and veggies from Utah's famous "Fruit Way" on Old Highway 89.

Fruit Salad Ingredients



Olive Oil

Balsamic Vinegar

Sea Salt

Peaches

Plums

Onions

Cucumbers

Basil



You can find more information at newwestknifeworks.com and follow them on Instagram IG: NWKnifeworks.