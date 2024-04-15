These loaded baked potatoes are next level!

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Philly Cheesesteak Loaded Baked Potatoes

Ingredients



4 lg. russet baking potatoes, cleaned

Oil and kosher salt as needed for the potatoes

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. minced garlic

½ tsp. garlic salt

1 ½ -2 lbs. skirt steak

Salt pepper, and garlic powder to taste

1 onion, sliced

8 oz. sliced mushrooms

1 bell pepper, sliced

1 jar Cheez Whiz

Chopped parsley to garnish



Directions

1. Heat your oven to 400. Add the potatoes to a large bowl. Drizzle on some oil then add some kosher salt. Toss the potatoes around to coat. Add the potatoes to a parchment lined sheet pan then use a knife to cut a slit lengthwise about a half inch to the top of each potato. Place them in the oven to bake 1 hour. Lower the heat to 350.

2. Season the steak on both sides with kosher salt, garlic powder, and pepper. Add a bit of oil to a large skillet over high heat. Once the oil is shimmering add the steak and cook 3 minutes per side. Remove the steak from the pan to rest.

3. Add a bit more oil to the pan and add the onion, mushroom, and bell pepper. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Add the garlic, garlic salt, and a bit of pepper. Cook another minute. Turn the heat to low.

4. Remove the potatoes from the oven and slice each in half. Scoop out the insides of the potatoes leaving about a quarter inch of potato still intact. Reserve the scooped out potato.

5. Turn the heat back up on the pan with the veggies. Thinly slice the steak, then toss it in the veggies along with the reserved potato and then half the bottle of the cheese sauce. Toss to combine and cook until the cheese sauce is melty.

6. Fill the potato skins with the steak filling. Distribute the remaining cheese sauce on top of the potatoes. Place back in the oven and cook until the cheese sauce is melty. Serve garnished with chopped parsley. Enjoy!

For more information please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.