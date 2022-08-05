These may be the softest tees you've ever worn

Printed tees are all the rage right now — and you can support local and be in style at the same time with Urban Shirt Co.

Summer Hansen started the company about a year ago. She's a stay-at-home mom and wanted a business that would keep her close to her kids.

She prints her designs right on the shirts, so you won't feel them on the fabric.

But you will feel how soft the shirts are - they may be the softest tees we've ever tried on.

Summer offers 40 to 50 designs at any given time in a lot of colors and styles.

You'll find Urban Shirt Co. in aisle E15 at Painted Tree Boutiques.

They're open 10am to 8pm every day at 86 East University Parkway in Orem.

For more information please visit: PAINTEDTREE.COM.