These must-have toys will inspire fun and creativity all Spring!

Spring is in the air, and Easter is right around the corner!

Whether you're filling up baskets, planning outdoor adventures, or just looking for the perfect present for your little ones, we've got you covered!

The Toy Association's Jennifer Lynch joins us to share the must-have toys that to inspire fun and creativity all spring!

Play-Doh Blooming Flowers Playset (Hasbro)

3+, $19.99

Kids can play pretend florist and bloom vibrant Play-Doh flowers with their very own garden box that doubles as a storage case.

Create Play-Doh flowers bloom with 6 unique shapes, a flowerpot, vase, and 5 Play-Doh compound cans.

Creating a dream floral arrangement has never been easier with 3 how-to cards for step-by-step inspiration. This tactile sensory playset makes it easy to craft colorful floral creations year-round, and perfect for little florists ages 3 and up.

American Girl Bitty Baby Playful Pink Bunny & Lovable Lavender Bear Outfits (Mattel)

18months+, $36

Whether it's for Easter, a birthday, or just because, the Bitty Baby Playful Pink Bunny and Lovable Lavender Bear one-piece outfits make a delightful gift for little ones and their Bitty Baby dolls.

Made with soft plush fabric, these adorable outfits feature charming teddy-bear and bunny details—perfect for cuddles, playtime, and bringing springtime adventures to life.

These outfits are a fun and easy way to dress up a favorite Bitty Baby doll, adding a touch of seasonal charm to every hug and playdate.

GeoSafari Jr. Kidnoculars (Educational Insights)

3+, $14.99

These kid-friendly binoculars are focus-free with oversized, comfy eyepieces, 3x larger than standard eyepieces, making it easy for young adventurers to see the world up close. Plus, they're built to last for years of outdoor fun!

Designed specifically for small hands and faces, Kidnoculars feature easy-placement goggles, 2x magnification, and a breakaway neck strap for safety. No complicated adjustments, just grab and go!

Whether at the park, beach, or backyard, Kidnoculars help kids explore nature, spark curiosity, and have screen-free adventures. No batteries needed.

GeoSafari Jr. Rocknoculars (Educational Insights)

4+, $8.99

Rocknoculars from Educational Insights lets kids gather and examine rocks up close with a built-in storage compartment and a 3x magnifying eyepiece. Just collect, extend, and explore for a hands-on geology adventure!

A STEM Toy for Young Scientists. Encourage exploration and discovery with a fun way to observe colors, shapes, and textures. Rocknoculars introduces kids to early geology with interactive learning content that makes science exciting!

With a sturdy carrying handle, secure latch, and activity guide, Rocknoculars is the perfect on-the-go exploration tool. Designed for ages 4+, it helps kids spark curiosity and connect with nature, one rock at a time!

Bluey Jumbo Sand Art (Horizon Group)

3+, $24.99

This unique activity kit transforms the classic shovel-and-pail kids' toy into a creative sensory adventure. Kids can fill the container with 7 colorful sands using the funnel and shovel, fill it with water for bath-time fun, or take it to the next level and experiment with other tactile materials, like beads and squishy poms!

Waterproof, easy to clean, and endlessly reusable, this one-of-a-kind Bluey toy makes every play session "Heaps of fun!"

Whether you're looking for a fun addition to your sensory table or sensory bin, need a great toddler travel essential, toys & games, or sensory toys for toddlers 1-3, the Bluey Jumbo Sand Art kit is perfect for any young bub age 3 and older.

For more information please visit: TheGeniusofPlay.org.