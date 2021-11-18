These products are handcrafted and ethically sourced from start to finish

Linden Baker founded Fairkind in 2006 after she spent the summer in Uganda after graduating college.

She worked with local artisans in a rural town and became friends. Linden realized how their work is essential to providing for their families.

The mission of Fairkind is to support artisans and honor their craft. Linden says, "We do this by employing artisans at fair trade standards, meaning they're paid a fair wage and have a safe and healthy work environment."

All Fairkind products and handcrafted and ethically sourced from start to finish. They have provided work for more than 3,000 artisans in countries from Morocco to Rwanda to Peru.

Artisans are employed at Fair Trade standards and often paid above-living wages so they're able to provide for their families, improve their living conditions and even save for the future.

Right now there are two major collections going on from Tunisia and Uganda.

