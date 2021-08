These little guys had a "ruff" start at life. They were found dumped in a box in a drainage ditch.

But they were rescued and now are ready for their fur-ever homes!

There are two boys and two girls and all are fixed, vaccinated and chipped. Their adoption fee is $350 each.

If you're interested, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at an adoption event at PetSmart on Saturday from 1-4pm. That's the Canyon Rim location at 3191 E 3300 S, in Salt Lake City.