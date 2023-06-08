These raw bars will keep you fueled up for all of your summer adventures

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie joined us with a recipe for Mango, Coconut, Sunflower Seed Raw Bars. She says they are filled with healthy ingredients that will fuel you for all your summer adventures.

Ingredients

1 cup whole oats

1/2 cup sunflower seed butter

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup milled flax seed

1/4 cup chai seeds

1/4 cup dried mango, snipped

1/4 cup golden raisins

1/4 cup shredded coconut

coconut for garnish, if desired

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in mixing bowl.

Using a wooden spoon; stir until combined.

Press into an 8x10 pan, sprinkle with additional coconut and lightly press.

Refrigerate until set.

Cut into bars, store in fridge in an air tight container.

Enjoy your Today's Mango, Coconut, Sunflower Seed Raw Bar Recipe!

For more recipes please visit cookingwithruthie.com.