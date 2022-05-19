Watch
These RC cars will really give you an adrenaline rush

Adrenaline RC Hobbies has remote controlled toys for the ground, air and water... for kids of all ages.
Adrenaline RC Hobbies has toys for the air, water and the land for kids and kids at heart too.

Leonard Martinez, who owns the store, says his wife got him a remote-controlled airplane for a present 15 years ago and he hasn't looked back.

Now his shop is filled with "RC" planes, trains and automobiles in prices from about $25 all the way to $2000.

He brought some of them to our studio to show how they work.

You can learn more on Facebook @AdrenalineRChobbies or on his website adrenalinerchobbies.com.

