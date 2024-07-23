These recipes are proof that you can have healthy summer snacking

It is possible to have healthy snacks over the summer.

Julie Balsamo, MS, RDN, joined us three yogurt bar recipes.

She says the snacks are healthy, in part, because of the Greek yogurt that is in them.

She says just one cup of Greek yogurt contains almost 20 grams of protein. And, it's packed with nutrients like B12, calcium, potassium and iodine. Plus, most yogurts contain live bacteria which help to support a healthy & diverse microbiome.



S’mores Bark

2 cups vanilla greek yogurt

2 tbsp mini chocolate chips

1/2 cup mini marshmallows, chopped

2 tbsp crushed graham cracker



PB, Banana & Chocolate

2 cups vanilla greek yogurt

1 banana, thinly sliced

1/4 cup smooth peanut butter

2 tbsp mini chocolate chips



Cookie Dough Bark

2 cups vanilla greek yogurt

1/2 cup cookie dough, chopped



Instructions:

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Thinly spread the yogurt on top. Add your desired toppings. Freeze for 3 - 4 hours or until solid. Once the yogurt has hardened, break the pieces apart into “bark”



Store in the freezer until ready to eat!



You can get more information at nutritionbyjulie.net.