These recipes will make your mom's day on Mother's Day

What mom wouldn't want a homemade meal on Mother's Day?

Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, joined us with recipes for Shrimp & Spinach Quiche and Blueberry and Walnut Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Shrimp and Spinach Quiche

1 Homemade or store bought 9 inch pie crust

5 eggs

3/4 cup whole milk

¼ plain Greek yogurt

¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

½ yellow onion, diced

1 lb. raw shrimp peeled, de-veined and cut into small pieces

1 ½ cups fresh spinach leaves, chopped

4 ounces grated Gruyere cheese

2 Roma tomatoes, sliced

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Coat a 9 inch pie pan with non-stick spray or defrost a frozen store bought pie crust.

In a saute pan on medium high heat, add extra virgin olive oil and onions. Saute until onions become translucent. This will take 2-3 minutes.

Once the onions are transparent, add shrimp and cook for another 5 minutes until shrimp are cooked through.

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, yogurt, salt and pepper. Set aside.

Spread the onion and shrimp mixture on the bottom of the piece crust. Layer with spinach and then cheese. Pour egg mixture over the top of the cheese.

Top the quiche with sliced tomatoes. Bake for 45-50 minutes making sure the center is firm and a toothpick comes out dry, Let cool for 10 minutes. Cut and serve.

Leslie recommends serving a nice Chardonnay with this quiche.

Blueberry and Walnut Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette

10 ounces mixed greens

1 pint fresh blueberries, washed and dried

½ cup walnuts, chopped

½ cup raspberry vinaigrette

¼ cup crumbled feta cheese

Raspberry Vinaigrette

1 ½ cups fresh raspberries or frozen (thawed)

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 ½ tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper

Add all the vinaigrette ingredients to a blender, food processor or Ninja. Blend until smooth.

Check seasoning and adjust if needed. Refrigerate until you're ready to use.

Add mixed greens, blueberries, walnuts and dressing in a large mixing bowl. Mix well. Top with feta cheese.

Leslie says make a cocktail with blueberries in ice and Sauvignon Blanc and then top it with sparkling water. You can add a mint leaf as a garnish.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving