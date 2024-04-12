These "Scotcheroos" are low FODMAP and delicious too!

For those of you who deal with IBS, you know it can be difficult to manage.

Thankfully there are more gut-friendly foods to help you navigate your health journey.

Utahns, Dr. Steve and his wife Lynsie Harmon created, FODMAP Foods, to make life easier for those navigating the challenges of IBS, SIBO, and other gut sensitivities.

They have five IBS Friendly Shakes and protein powder which make adjusting to the Low FODMAP Diet easier.

Dr. Steve joined us with a recipe for Low FODMAP Scotcheroos.

Recipe:

Makes 16

Ingredients

1/8 sugar (2 table spoons)

1/2 peanut butter

1/2 corn syrup

1/3 cup FODMAP foods protein powder

3 cups of rice crispies.

1/2 cup milk chocolate chips

Directions

Add sugar and corn syrup to a medium sauce pan and cook on medium- low heat, stirring continuous just until first boil.

Add peanut butter. Keep heating until peanut butter is about mixed but not boiling (peanut butter can take on a dark roast taste if boiled).

Turn off heat.

Continue stirring and add protein powder. Mixture should be smooth without any solids. If solid reheat just until solids disappear.

Remove from heat and mix with Rice Crispies in a glass bowl.

Once well mixed pour into a 9x9 greased pan and push down to form.

Chocolate topping:

In a small sauce pan mix in chocolate chips on low medium heat. With a silicone spatula mix constantly until completely melted. Immediately remove from heat and pour over 9x9 pan. Use spatula to make an even layer.

Allow to cool. May put in freezer if in a rush to cool. Cut 3 times each way for 16 servings.

LOW FODMAP Serving 2 squares.

You can also find FODMAP Foods at Fitcon April 12-13, 2204 and Be Healthy Utah April 19-20, 2024.

For more information and to order your gut-friendly shakes visit fodmapfoods.com.

