These shoes don't look like a comfort brand, but wait until you try them on!

Ashley Cole launched Cecelia New York ten years ago when she was living in the Big Apple. She says, "I wanted to make women feel confident offering a beautiful, luxury product at an attainable price."

She named the company after her first daughter, and since then has had three more daughters. She's also a mom to two boys.

Ashley describes the shoes as feminine, but with an edge, which you'll see in the hardware, shapes and other details.

She says so much goes into the comfort of the show, including 5mm of memory foam to the full footbed of all the shoes. So, they don't look like a comfort brand, but they really are!

Ashley and her family now live in Utah (where she grew up), but Cecelia has a strong presence in the Northeast and Southeast and are sold at Nordstrom, Anthopologie and coming to Dillard's very soon.

Cecelia New York is also online, as well as in more than 200 specialty boutiques.

You can learn more at cecelianewyork.com and on Instagram.