These shows are now streaming at home

Movie Critic Tony Toscano gives his reviews and grades for three new releases in home entertainment.

"88" is is streaming on most video-on-demand platforms. It's a political thriller that takes viewers into the world of back-door deals and corruption. Tony says if you're a fan of films like "All the President's Men", this film is for you. "88" is rated TV-14. Tony gives it a "B".

"Schmigadoon Season 2" is streaming on Apple TV+. Tony says it is as fun to watch as season one. This time Josh and Melissa's relationship hits another bump and they attempt to find Schmigadoon again but end up in Schmicago, a world based on musicals from the 60s to 80s. It's rated TV-PG and Tony gives it a "B".

"The Crossover" is on Disney +. It's a coming-of-age movie that follows two brothers on and off the court as their former pro-baller father adjusts to life after basketball and their mother finally gets to pursue some dreams of her own. "The Crossover" is rated TV-PG and Tony gives it a "B".

