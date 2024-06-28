These six-week-old siblings will be ready for their forever homes soon!

Our Pets of the Week are six-week-old siblings Aurora and Harvey.

They are two of seven in a litter of pups and they'll be ready to find their forever homes at around ten-to-twelve weeks old.

There are five boys and two girls in the litter. Their mom is a dachshund mix and their dad is unknown, but they guess it's a chihuahua and pug mix.

When they're ready for adoption, they will be spayed or neutered and will have had three sets of puppy shots and they'll be chipped.

You can pre-adoption them now by going to hearts4paws.org.