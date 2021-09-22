These Ski Utah Passports let kids experience all 15 of Utah's resorts

Ski Utah's 5th and 6th Grade Passports are the best way for kids to experience all 15 of Utah's resorts and they are now on sale for the 2021-2022 season.

For just $45 gives fifth graders three days (45 days total) and sixth graders one day (15 days total) of skiing or riding at each resort.

Alison Palmintere, Director of Communications at Ski Utah, says the Passport is digital, which allows parents to use the Pass Portal to track the students' redemption history, remaining days at each resort and access exclusive discounts.

Ski Utah also offers a companion pass for parents to ski along with their kids. The Ski Utah Yeti Pass is good for one lift ticket at every Utah ski and snowboard resort during the season and it's on sale for $649, which equates to $43 per day.

For more information please visit skiutah.com.