These skis are designed in Salt Lake City and manufactured in the USA

Ellis Skis are designed in Salt Lake City, manufactured in the USA and inspired from travels all over the world.

Owner Kevin Schaefer says, "We've created a visually unique ski that is capable of skiing anywhere you take it."

He says each ski model is meticulously crafted to excel in specific conditions while maintaining versatility and enjoyment across various terrains.

Here are the models of Ellis Skis:

Sabr 100: Designed for precision with shorter rocker lines and a tighter turn radius, ideal for aggressive turns and steep terrains, and more firm conditions.

Meraki 112: Features a long, mellow rocker line for exceptional float in powder and reliable grip across various conditions. This is our resort powder ski.

Yutori 122: Crafted for deep powder days with a shorter turn radius and deep, progressive rocker lines, offering a playful experience in the deepest snow.

You can find more at EllisSkis.com.

