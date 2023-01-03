These syrups are so delicious you'll lick your plate

Kiera Knight, co-founder of Stuff'd Gourmet Creations says they have three flavors of delicious cream syrups that belong in every home.

Butter was the OG flavor. "It was a family recipe of mine and we would put it on our French toast with fruit every Sunday morning. I would lick my plate clean so every drop of this delicious golden syrup didn't go wasted."

Kiera decided to turn her syrup into a family business, and now in addition to the OG, they also offer two other flavors: cinnamon and coconut.

These syrups are all made with clean and simple ingredients and can be put on any breakfast or dessert item to sweeten up your day.

Kiera says the butter flavor can go on anything, including corn.

The cinnamon, she says, is a great way to spice up pancakes, sweet potatoes or yams.

The coconut is delicious when paired with fruit or French toast.

You can buy the syrups on their website and at various markets throughout the year. Check @stuffdgourmetcreations to find out where they'll be.

For more information please visit stuffdgourmetcreations.com.