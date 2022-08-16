These three teachers get makeovers to start the school year

Downeast and Fox 13 teamed up to give three deserving teachers a shopping spree makeover before going back to school.

Here are the three women who won!

The nomination for Whitney, a high school English teacher is here:" My daughter gives her heart and soul to her kids. She makes sure no one eats alone, and she teaches high school students English, but also how to deal with and cope with life events. She is there for them and often puts them before her own health. With her lupus diagnosis, she is often extremely tired, nauseous, and in extreme pain, but she never lets this impact her classroom. She is an outstanding teacher and person."

To celebrate her style Whitney was dressed in a beautiful floral gathered Neta Blouse that has simple details and is so easy to wear. Also, she wanted a pair of skinny jeans that was flattering and would stay put. Our favorite black gladiator braided leather heeled sandal is comfortable and flattering with this jean.

Here's the nomination for Sandy, a teacher interventionist in Granite School District. "Sandy has been an elementary school teacher for 30+ years in Carbon & Granite school districts. She is dedicated, caring and makes sure every student receives the best education they can. Sandy spent many extra hours preparing classroom lessons. Sandy's lifetime of service to education is why we nominated her."

To celebrate her style: Sandy was wearing the Virginia Houndstooth Jacket paired back with the Gertrude Pullover. Don't forget to pair this look with a straight leg jean in a medium wash and open toe ankle bootie to complete the look.

Here's the nomination for the third teacher, Jamie. "She is focused on each individual child. Jamie makes her class a fun and engaging environment. She sets every child up for success."

To celebrate her style: Jamie was wearing the Beverly Shirt Dress in this fun black polka dot print. Paired back with our open toe black ankle bootie.

All of the jewelry the teachers were wearing is from the Downeast "Jewelry for a Cause" Collection.

A new collection is introduced each month and for every piece sold, $1 is donated to the Malouf Foundation to benefit human trafficking survivors.

All teachers will receive a 25 percent discount through August 22, 2022 on clothing items with a School I.D. This is for in-store purchases only.

For more information please visit: downeastbasics.com.