These tips will make selecting a health insurance plan easier

The Open Enrollment period is almost over, so it's crucial to have the right information to help you pick the best plan for your health needs.

Health insurance can be confusing, but Dawnann Baldwin, with Select Health, shared tips to make the process simple and seamless.

First, she says there are important dates to keep in mind. December 15, 2024 is the deadline for individuals and families that wish to have a January 1, 2025 effective date for health plan coverage.

Individuals and families can still enroll on a plan until January 15, 2025, but coverage will not be effective until February, 2025.

Dawnann says it's important to look at the benefits that come with a health plan.

At Select Health that includes:



Wellness Rewards Programs – Get reimbursed up to $240 per person or $580 per family, per year for things like your gym membership or taking 7,000+ steps a day.



Preventive Care – Select Health Individual plans cover preventive care services 100% — no copay, coinsurance, or deductible.



Expanded Virtual Visits – SelectHealth plans offer options to get urgent care, primary care, and mental health—virtually. The cost? It's covered at $0 out-of-pocket costs* when you see in-network providers.



Copay Plans – A plan option with predictable costs and easy-to-understand benefit designs. If you like simple, this is the plan for you.



Full Access to Intermountain Health – Select Health members get Intermountain doctors, urgent care clinics, and hospital services.

Easy-to-Use digital tools – Our mobile app and member portal give you easy access to your plan details, claims information, year-to-date deductible and out-of-pocket totals, ID cards, and more.

Even if you don't see a doctor often, it's important to be covered by insurance. Select Health individual plans provide several benefits and resources outside of doctor visits.

Some of those benefits and services include member discounts on LASIK, acupuncture, cosmetic dermatology, tattoo removal and more.

You can also get Wellness Rewards for up to $240 per year for things like a gym membership and a free 24/7 nurse line to help address medical questions.

Select Health's Individual Sales Team is ready to answer questions, and they're open late throughout open enrollment.

Call them at 855-442-0220 or visit selecthealth.org/shop.

