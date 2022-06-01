These treats are sugar-free, gluten-free and low carb too

Keto Cakes in Kaysville makes cupcakes, cookies, muffins, bars and bread that are all sugar-free, gluten-free and low carb too.

They use real ingredients like almond flour, cream cheese, butter and other whole ingredients. They're sweetened with products that don't spike blood sugar.

All of the treats are packed with flavor, that usually change every month, all though they do keep some of the favorites around.

There's a storefront at 590 North Kay's Drive in Kaysville that is open every day except Sunday from 9am to 7pm.

Keto Cakes also has a food truck loaded with products ready to sell that goes to different cities across Utah on Fridays and Saturdays.

Or, they also ship nationwide from their website, just go to ketocakesutah.com.