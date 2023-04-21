Watch Now
These two best friends would love to be adopted together

Let's Find Andi & Bailey a home together!
These two tiny doggies have been living in the same foster home together, so they'd love to find a forever home together too.
Posted at 1:57 PM, Apr 21, 2023
These two best friends want to be your best friends too!

We have two Pets of the Week this week, and we'd love for them to go to the same loving home.

Andi is four years old and only four pounds! She's a teacup Yorkie mixed with chihuahua. She is kennel and potty trained and great with other cats, dogs and kids.

Her best friend is Bailey, an eight to ten year old golden Yorkie that's about ten pounds.

She's losing her hearing and relies on Andi a little bit.

Both are current on their vaccinations, spayed and chipped.

Hearts4Paws will gladly do a deal for the pair to be adopted together!

Visit hearts4paws.org to fill out an application for adoption.

