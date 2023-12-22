These two new movies are worth seeing on the big screen

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews two new movies opening Christmas weekend, and he says both are worth seeing on the big screen.

New in theaters is the animated family adventure "Migration". In the film a family of ducks try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime. Tony says, "If you're looking for a film to take the family to as a holiday gift this is the one to see. Migration is a funny, touching and endearing film not to be missed on the big screen." He gives it an A and it's rated PG.

In theaters on Christmas Day is the musical "The Color Purple". Based on Alice Walker's novel, a woman who faces abuse and hardships in her life, ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood. Tony says, ""The Color Purple" is an exuberant and emotional film with Oscar worthy performances by its main cast." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

