These two salad recipes are perfect for fall!

Erika Schlick, from The Trail to Health, joined us with two recipes perfect for fall.

Fall Harvest Salad

2 bunches Lacinto Dino Kale - destemmed & chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil (use code TRAILTOHEALTH to 10% off)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 honeycrisp apple, thinly sliced

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

½ cup mandarin segments

3 tablespoons Pecans

3 tablespoons sprouted pumpkin seeds

3 tablespoons sprouted sunflower seeds

Rosemary Mandarin Dressing

½ cup olive oil (use code TRAILTOHEALTH to 10% off)

½ cup mandarin juice

¼ cup lemon juice

1-2 tablespoon Great Lakes Gelatin MCT Oil

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh tarragon, chopped

½ teaspoon salt

Directions

1. Destem the kale and slice into thin pieces and place in a bowl. Pour the olive oil and lemon over the kale and start to massage to soften the kale for a few minutes.

2. Mix in the pomegranate seeds, mandarins, pecans, pumpkin seeds and sunflower. Reserve about 1 tablespoon of each to garnish the top of the salad when done.

3. Slice apple into thin slices with a mandolin or knife. Use a spoon to remove any seeds or core. Arrange the apples on the salad in fan shapes.

4. Top the salad with any remaining ingredients.

5. Option to add grilled rosemary steak or chicken or keep it plant-based and add some hearty roasted veggies.

6. For the dressing, combine all the dressing ingredients in blender or food processor and mix together until emulsified.

7. Top with Rosemary Mandarin Dressing and enjoy.

Roasted Beet Salad

3-4 red beets

4-5 golden beets

2 Cara Cara Oranges, segmented

3 tablespoons fresh tarragon, chopped

3 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped

goat cheese, optional

¼ cup pistachios, optional

Dressing

¼ cup olive oil (use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 10% off)

¼ cup Meyer lemon juice

1 tablespoon Meyer lemon zest

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons fresh tarragon, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 425F.

2. Wash and scrub your beets and remove any greens. No need to remove the skins.

3. Dry the beets off and wrap them into individual wraps up aluminum foil and set on a baking sheet.

4. Roast the beets for 40 minutes until fork tender.

5. Remove them carefully from the foil wraps and remove the skins. They should come right off.

6. Slice the beets and place them in the fridge to cool while you prepare your salad ingredients and dressing. Alternatively, you can even roast the beets the day before.

7. Segment the 2 oranges and set aside and crumble the goat cheese if using

7. For the dressing, combine all the ingredients and whisk together.

8. Assemble the beet slices on a large plate and top with orange segments, tarragon, mint and goat cheese and pistachios if using.

9. Top with the Meyer Lemon Dressing and enjoy as a light meal or as a side to grilled fish or meat.

For more recipes please visit thetrailtohealth.com.

