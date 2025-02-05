These Utah filmmakers *almost* crashed the Super Bowl

Local Utah filmmakers made it into the semi-finals in the Doritos Crash the Super Bowl competition, which means their commercial which featured Noah's Ark, was in the top 25!

Daylen Pollard, the Director/ Producer, joined us in studio to talk about that incredible experience as well as other projects.

Pollard Pictures was founded in June 2023, and is a true family affair. From brainstorming ideas to being on set, everyone contributes, even the couple's little girls!

Their first film, DayHero, was made for less than $600 using an old iPhone. Despite its humble beginnings, it played in theaters at Maven Cinemas in Utah and went on to win Best Fantastic Feature Film, Best Editing, Best VFX, and a special mention for sound design.

Daylen's wife Kristiana came up with the story for The Santa Who Hated Christmas, which was produced in less than a month. The film won awards at the Five Continents International Film Festival, including Best Fantasy Short Film and Best Short Film VFX.

Daylen teamed up with Cody Harrison, and together they produced two short films: Estrangement, a drama, and Frugalman, a musical comedy.

Frugalman has been an international success, winning Best Comedy at the Attic Theater Festival and the South Film and Arts Academy Festival.

The film's lead actor also won multiple awards. The film has been showcased in Japan, Europe, Africa, and South America.

However, it hasn't screened it in Utah yet—not even the cast has seen it!

They're planning a Utah release, hopefully in February.

Daylen is also producing and directing a documentary series called The Not-So-Secret Lives of REAL Mormon Wives.

Based on a recent Amazon bestseller, this series offers an inspiring, authentic look at modern women within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Unlike the drama of reality TV, this project provides a refreshing perspective on faith, family, and empowerment. You can view a sample of the project here.

For more information please visit: daylenpollardmedia.com.

