These Utah Taste Off kits are perfect for your family, GNO, or even a date night!

Utah Taste Off collects food from different bakeries and restaurants and puts an item from each in a box each week for you to try.
Posted at 2:28 PM, Jul 12, 2021
Each week Taste Off does a different tasting kit. They collect food from different bakeries or restaurants from around Utah and put an item from each into a box, so that you can taste them and give them a score to find your favorites.

Taste Off pays the restaurants for their food, so they are supporting local business.

And, people get to find new places and get the word out for these mom and pop shops who need the support.

Taste Off has also created a community online where you can go to find good places to get food, and talk about it.

The Taste Off kits are a fun activity to do with family, friends, neighbors, date nights, girls' night out, and business settings where people can safely express opinions and bond over food and things people love.

you can find them at TasteOff.com or on Instagram @UtahTasteOff and FFacebook @OfficialTasteOff.

