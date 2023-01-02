Watch Now
The Place

Actions

These viral videos are helping people to get their homes organized

Clutter costs time and money -- here's how to clear it away.
Her videos on home organization go viral -- so we invited her on to find out why!
Posted at 1:33 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 15:33:56-05

Ashley Stuart is a professional organizer and founder of Rethink Clutter.

She says clutter costs us time and money because if we can't find what we need, we end up spending more time looking and more time replacing things we already have, adding even more clutter.

Ashley uses social media as a way to help give tips and tricks to those who aren't ready for her to come to their home.

From tips on what not to buy to moving tips, and what story our clutter tells, Ashley's viral videos are an engaging part of getting people ready to get organized.

You can follow her and learn more at Rethinkclutter.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere