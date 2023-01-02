These viral videos are helping people to get their homes organized

Ashley Stuart is a professional organizer and founder of Rethink Clutter.

She says clutter costs us time and money because if we can't find what we need, we end up spending more time looking and more time replacing things we already have, adding even more clutter.

Ashley uses social media as a way to help give tips and tricks to those who aren't ready for her to come to their home.

From tips on what not to buy to moving tips, and what story our clutter tells, Ashley's viral videos are an engaging part of getting people ready to get organized.

You can follow her and learn more at Rethinkclutter.com.